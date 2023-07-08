Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Standard Motor Products, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $808.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $92,845.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,910.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2,473.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 957.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.