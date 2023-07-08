Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Reduced by Analyst

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for TransAlta Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. TransAlta Renewables had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of C$119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$134.80 million.
TransAlta Renewables Price Performance
RNW stock opened at C$11.00 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$10.63 and a 12 month high of C$18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.
TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.
Recommended Stories
