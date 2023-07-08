Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issued By Zacks Research

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of HAL opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $861,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 92,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

