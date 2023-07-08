Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Fluence Energy, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fluence Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $698.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.51 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLNC. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $24.38 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $6,935,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 712,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

