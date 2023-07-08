QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 7.2% Following Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 1,325,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,655,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Specifically, Director Gena C. Lovett sold 19,700 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,579.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 75,820 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $555,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,410.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gena C. Lovett sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,579.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,976 shares of company stock worth $2,578,845. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

QuantumScape Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 5.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,240,000 after acquiring an additional 533,337 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,553,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after acquiring an additional 278,485 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,311,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 159,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in QuantumScape by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,035,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,009,000 after purchasing an additional 433,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.