Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.4 %

DGX stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

