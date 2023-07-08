Raymond James & Associates Buys 38,475 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,475 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Flowserve worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,952,000 after purchasing an additional 160,054 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,754,000 after buying an additional 279,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 61.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $163,840,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $38.86.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

