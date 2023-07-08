Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Vontier worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

