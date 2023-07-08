Raymond James & Associates Purchases 174,679 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 118.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,679 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 5.07% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FYLD opened at $24.09 on Friday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $179.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.7509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

