Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 117.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 12.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $216.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.38.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

