Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 139,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $94.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average is $89.91. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

