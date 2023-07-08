Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $49.87.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

