Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,926 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raymond James Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on RJF. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

RJF opened at $104.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average is $100.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.