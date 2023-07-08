Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 436 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.26 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $413.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

