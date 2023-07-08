Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.93 million.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

COOP stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,054,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,210.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

