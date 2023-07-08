Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2023

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOPFree Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOPFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.93 million.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.2 %

COOP stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,054,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,114,210.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.