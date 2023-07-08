Riversedge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 75,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 33,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 104,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 9,019 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. Insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
