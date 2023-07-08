RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 821.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of RLI by 52.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 4,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $618,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,779 shares in the company, valued at $31,503,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLI Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

NYSE:RLI opened at $138.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.44. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 35.28%. RLI’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.