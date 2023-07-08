Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Roku were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Roku by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,081,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,483,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,659,000 after buying an additional 368,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

