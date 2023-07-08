Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RUTH. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $690.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

