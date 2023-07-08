RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $32.00. The stock traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 68679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on RxSight from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RxSight currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 39.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RxSight by 413.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in RxSight by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight Stock Up 10.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 11.40.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 108.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

