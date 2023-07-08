Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.20% of Safety Insurance Group worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.29. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.78 and a 52-week high of $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.73.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 202.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $40,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,193.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 26,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.33 per share, with a total value of $1,927,666.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,710,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,707,590.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $40,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $400,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 89,461 shares of company stock worth $6,538,126. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

