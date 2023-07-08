Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $23.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $134.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $32.79.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 79.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

