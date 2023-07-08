Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Materion Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Materion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MTRN has been the subject of several other reports. CL King upped their price objective on Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $117.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.10. Materion has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.43.

Materion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Materion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Materion by 9.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

