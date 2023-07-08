Security National Bank Has $21.67 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Security National Bank trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.8% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.52.

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $190.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.73 and its 200 day moving average is $159.94. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $194.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

