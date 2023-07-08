SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a "sell" rating on the technology company's stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Down 0.6 %

SGMA opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $8.50.

SigmaTron International last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $93.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

