SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Trading Down 0.6 %
SGMA opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $8.50.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $93.22 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SigmaTron International
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.