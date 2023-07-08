SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Down 0.6 %

SGMA opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.27. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $8.50.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $93.22 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

