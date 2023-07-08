Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $154.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.08 and a 200 day moving average of $157.76. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

