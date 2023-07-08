Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $41.29, but opened at $40.37. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $41.02, with a volume of 21,804 shares.

The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $699,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,840,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,397,930.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $921,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,856,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,589,890.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,115. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 62.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 17.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66. The company has a market capitalization of $839.27 million, a PE ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

