SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 352 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.3% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $119.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

