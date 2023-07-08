Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Holdings Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 37,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $57.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

