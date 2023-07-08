Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 242,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,714 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,622,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 451,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 138,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,135.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 627,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 577,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

