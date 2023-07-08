SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $131.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.53. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $100.83 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

