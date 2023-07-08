Spectrum Brands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 10,022 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 76% compared to the average daily volume of 5,704 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $360,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,602,348.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 529.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

NYSE:SPB opened at $77.90 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.17.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -254.55%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

