Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPPI. JMP Securities cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.96 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $35,625.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 567,828 shares in the company, valued at $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 392,877 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

