SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Position Trimmed by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Insider Activity

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSNC opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

