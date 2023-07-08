State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of PROG worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PROG by 83.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PROG by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PROG by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PROG during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

PROG Stock Performance

NYSE PRG opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $35.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.58 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

