State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,886,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,345,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after buying an additional 106,312 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,312.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KALU. Wolfe Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 1.31. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $97.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -223.19%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.