State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 3.0 %

AYI opened at $161.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.27. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.14.

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.