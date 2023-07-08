State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after buying an additional 244,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on PB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.