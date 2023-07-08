State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $819,000 Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

