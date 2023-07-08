State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lantheus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lantheus by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,226,000 after buying an additional 57,911 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,059,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,996,000 after buying an additional 133,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,754,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,502 shares of company stock worth $2,004,865. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNTH stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.81 and a beta of 0.65.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

