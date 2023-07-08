State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases Shares of 42,600 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after purchasing an additional 474,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 406,153 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 325,646 shares during the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

