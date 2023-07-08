State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNW. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $389,375,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $128,003,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth about $87,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $40,741,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $36,277,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

In related news, Director Jamie Odell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jamie Odell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.90 per share, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hamish Mclennan sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

