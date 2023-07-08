State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 120.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.34. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.86%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

