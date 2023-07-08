State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.