State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ExlService were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,132,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ExlService by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 154,763 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $149.84 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $138.83 and a one year high of $191.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Insider Activity

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $400.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EXLS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.