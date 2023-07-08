State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 305 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 56.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Insider Activity

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,691,790.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,068,908.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

