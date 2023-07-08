State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 310 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 51,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WABC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $39.81 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.03). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 47.95%. The company had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

