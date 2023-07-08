State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 42,262 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 42,262 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.9% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apple were worth $412,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $190.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $194.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.52.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
