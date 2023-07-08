State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 563 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after purchasing an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,179,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,151,000 after purchasing an additional 834,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,851,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
