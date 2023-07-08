Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 401 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $413.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

